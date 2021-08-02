Indoor market held in Kingston

Twelve vendors set up shop to sell their goods and Valentine's day treats at the Jewish Community Center.

KINGSTON, Pa. — If you needed to do some shopping for your sweetheart this Valentine's Day, then a craft market in Luzerne County was just the ticket.

An indoor marketplace was held at the Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

This is the first time for the event but organizers hope to host similar markets once a month.

"I think it's great, it's got us a little bit back to normal. I think the more exposure it'll have, the better response it will have in the future," said Danielle Dominick of Baked on Lake.