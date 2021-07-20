Indoor concerts at Mohegan Sun Arena are back

Their return kicks off this Friday with the band Alabama.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Standing in line at the box office for show tickets is a sight we haven't seen since the start of the pandemic, but a welcome one to fans like Pam Karalunas, who can't wait to see Disney on Ice with her granddaughter next month.

"Oh, it's going to be amazing because she's finally understanding what it is, and we had to keep her away from everything for so long even going to parks we didn't do it, so I think getting back out and exposing her and letting her have all these experiences is going to be wonderful," said Karalunas of Pittston.

Management at the Mohegan Sun Arena is thrilled too.

"When this first hit, our first show that was postponed was only postponed a few weeks," said General Manager Will Beekman. "You know, we all kind of went home and thought we'd be back in just a few weeks, and here we are almost a year and a half later, just finally getting back to normal."

This Friday, Alabama will be the first band to perform for a full-capacity crowd inside the arena since 2020.

"It's gonna be somewhat emotional, I think, and everyone's excited about the artists are excited to play fans are excited to listen," added Beekman.

While guests to the arena will see some changes, a lot of security measures have not changed. For example, guests cannot bring backpacks or purses; they can only bring clear bags.

"Everything that you would experience before COVID, you're gonna experience again," explained Beekman. "Also important to point out that you're going to need to wear a mask if you're not vaccinated. If you're vaccinated, no mask is required. It's gonna be on the honor system, we're certainly not asking for proof of vaccination, but if you're not vaccinated, we want you to wear a mask to protect yourself and others."

The restroom hardware is all touchless, too, for safety, and there are hand sanitizing stations throughout the arena.

Another notable change--if you're looking to purchase something from the concession stands, you're going to need a debit or credit card, as these parts of the arena are CASHLESS for an added safety measure.