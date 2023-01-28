Inclusive job fair held in Luzerne County

The job fair for people with diverse abilities was held in downtown Pittston Saturday morning.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Coffee Inclusive is a part of the nonprofit NEPA Inclusive.

The place in downtown Pittston opens March 1 and will employ people with intellectual disabilities and autism to work side by side with experienced baristas and servers.

"I think it's also another staple in downtown Pittston which has such an inclusive mission, as well as the revitalization, has been fantastic, so it's an added component to that," said Tom Carlucci, Coffee Inclusive manager.

More than a dozen people came out for the hiring event Saturday in Luzerne County.

Anyone who missed the job fair can also apply online.