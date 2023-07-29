Inaugural Wing Fling held in Swoyersville

The first-of-its-kind event featured many local wing sauces, vendors, and music.

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — It was all about wings in one part of Luzerne County Saturday night.

People flocked to the Roosevelt Softball Field in Swoyersville for their first Wing Fling.

There were many different vendors and bands that played throughout the day.

Several local restaurants were there to show off their wings and sauces.

"A lot of people just have one certain restaurant that they like. This way, you get to try something different, and you know, maybe you'll go there," said Lynn Gilligan, Wyoming.

Organizers hope to make the wing fling an annual event here in Luzerne County.