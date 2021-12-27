Improving the Levee Trail in Luzerne County

It's what the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority is hoping to do with help from donations.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — The Susquehanna River flowing through the Wyoming Valley provides a serene setting for exercise in Luzerne County, but some of the things you'll find along the Levee Trail could use some updates.

"There's a trash receptacles, there's the wayside educational kiosks. There obviously is landscaping, the benches, and then like the the area for the pet waste and all that stuff," said Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority Mitigation and Outreach Specialist Laura Holbrook.

"They've all been well received by the public, but all of the elements they've been in operation for 20 plus years now and they're starting to show their age, they're worn out, they're tired looking," added Executive Director Christopher Belleman.

Now, the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority is asking for donations to spruce some of these things up. Cash donations sure, but time or resources would be appreciated too.

"Come in and possibly you know if it's a landscape company, if they wanted to donate landscaping, time and obviously materials into restoring the landscaping at rest area, we would be looking for that," said Holbrook.

Officials with the authority tell Newswatch 16 There are about 14,000 properties in the Agnes floodplain responsible for a levee fee, and that raises about $1.7 million a year. But all of that money has to go toward flood protection projects. It can't go toward things for recreation or education, and that's why these donations are needed.

"We're just looking to create attractive recreation spaces up on top of the levee that'll promote health and wellness and enhance the quality of life overall for the people in the area," added Holbrook.

The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority says there are advertising or dedication opportunities with donations. For example, you can donate a bench in memory of a loved one