Improvements coming to park in Mountain Top

The Wright Township Recreation Park is expecting new playground equipment soon.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — If you were lucky, you might have had a chance to spend some of the day in the sunshine. That's what some did at a park in Luzerne County, a park that will be undergoing some much-needed changes.

"Yeah, you got to get out on a day like today. It's gorgeous. He loves it; he loves being outdoors," said Lisa Yermal, about the sunshine at the Wright Township Recreation Park in Mountain Top, as she pushed her 2-year-old grandson Levi on the swing.

"We've been up here for like 30 years, and I've used to bring my kids around, two boys. And now I'm bringing my grandson Levi, so it's one of the nicest parks in Mountain Top. It really is, you know, for kids," added Yermal.

Right now, a big part of the park is missing, but folks on the township's parks and recreation board say the old, outdated equipment is being replaced, thanks to years of work by the board and a state grant.

"It's been several years, and a lot of hard work went into this and, and as soon as the weather turned, we got some dates and availability. We didn't know with COVID the availability of the installation, but we're moving forward. and in the next couple of weeks, they'll be installing it and getting it ready for springtime," said Christopher Madden, who is on the township's parks and recreation board.

"Oh, it looks nice, so it's going to be really, really nice. I mean, it wasn't bad before. It was getting a little worn, but it was so pretty good shape, but it'll be nice with a new one for the kids," said Yermal.

Folks with the township tell Newswatch 16 this is just the first step in many improvements coming to the park.

"It kind of replaces a lot of the equipment that was there. And like I said, It's one small step for a greater picture. We got a planning grant that will help us plan projects and help us get grants for the whole rest of the park, so this is really the first step of a long and lengthy process to get the park back up where we all want it to be," explained Madden.