x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

'I'm not fighting; I'm killing' - Man arrested after knife fight in Wilkes-Barre restaurant parking lot

Police say three employees of Wendy's on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre fought in the restaurant's parking lot Sunday night.
Credit: WNEP

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A late-night stabbing in Luzerne County put one man in the hospital and another in jail.

Police say three employees of Wendy's on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre fought in the restaurant's parking lot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Marc Rivers, 52, of Wilkes-Barre, is charged with assault. Police have not released the name and condition of the victim.

Arrest papers say the fight started after Rivers allegedly made a lewd comment to another employee.

Investigators said Rivers can be heard on phone video saying, "I'm not fighting; I'm killing."

Police said Rivers had three knives on him when they arrived. He is locked up in Luzerne County.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Dealing with teacher shortages as students head back to school

Before You Leave, Check This Out