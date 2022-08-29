'I'm not fighting; I'm killing' - Man arrested after knife fight in Wilkes-Barre restaurant parking lot

Police say three employees of Wendy's on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre fought in the restaurant's parking lot Sunday night.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A late-night stabbing in Luzerne County put one man in the hospital and another in jail.

Police say three employees of Wendy's on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre fought in the restaurant's parking lot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Marc Rivers, 52, of Wilkes-Barre, is charged with assault. Police have not released the name and condition of the victim.

Arrest papers say the fight started after Rivers allegedly made a lewd comment to another employee.

Investigators said Rivers can be heard on phone video saying, "I'm not fighting; I'm killing."

Police said Rivers had three knives on him when they arrived. He is locked up in Luzerne County.