Illegal dumping in Hanover Township

People who walk around the industrial park for exercise say the mess keeps getting worse.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — "Every day when I'm walking by with my dogs, I just shake my head and can't believe that, you know, it just keeps getting worse," said Jon Casey of Warrior Run.

He's talking about the trash he sees on Robinson Circle in Hanover Township in the industrial park.

"I've seen old couches and chairs that are dumped. You know, I've seen toilets, you know, old air conditioners just thrown down into the woods garbage, beer cans. Everything that you can imagine," added Casey.

Casey says he walks his dogs here for a chance to get fresh air while working from home, and it's only gotten worse during the pandemic.

"It's sad to see because, you know, with so much of the land here in the Hanover Industrial Park getting taken away for the building of new warehouses and things," added Casey. "You want to see the land that is still here, you know, be preserved as well as it can be. And unfortunately, that's not the case right now. So, you know, it seems that it just continues to get just littered with trash."

A business nearby used to hold a clean-up before charity events were held in this area, but since the pandemic, that hasn't taken place.

Newswatch 16 reached out to Hanover Township, and folks there tell us this is the first they are hearing about the dumping and will look into a solution.

"I think this would be something that can be easily rectified. You know, if the effort's put in," said Casey.

Robinson Circle is county-owned. After learning about the dumping situation, the county says it will put up signs and send a crew to clean this up, but it will need to be enforced by local police.