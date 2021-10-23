Ice rink in Luzerne County "pinks out" for breast cancer research

All funds from the event will go towards October Saves, an organization that raises money to fight cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

PITTSTON, Pa. — An ice rink in Luzerne County turned pink on Saturday.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights Hockey teams and Revolution Ice Centre in Jenkins Township, near Pittston, raised funds for cancer research with "Pink in the Rink."

All funds raised will go to October Saves, an organization that raises money to fight cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event included live hockey games and basket raffles.

One goalie for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights, Aidan Green, has raised over $12,000 for the cause to date.

"I started a few years ago. My dad told me about it, and ever since then, I just kept on doing it," said Green.

"Pink in the Rink" continued on Saturday night with a Cosmic Glow-In-The-Dark public skate.