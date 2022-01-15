Ice on display for a good cause in Luzerne County

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Saturday night was the perfect night for a celebration of ice in Luzerne County.
Damenti's Restaurant near West Hazleton transformed into an ice palace for an annual fundraiser.
Customers could check out a tent filled with all kinds of ice sculptures and an ice bar.
Proceeds from the event support Beads of Courage; an organization that supports pediatric cancer patients by giving them strands of beads throughout their journey.
"Every time they have an activity done to them: a needle, hair cut off, an MRI; they get a glass bead that records their journey through their treatment cycle. A typical child in the treatment for cancer will get over 500 beads," said David Palermo with Palermo Heart to Heart.
Visitors could check out the ice sculptures for a $5 donation at Damenti's in Luzerne County.
