Ice on display for a good cause in Luzerne County

Damenti's Restaurant in West Hazleton held an ice display for a good cause Saturday night.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Saturday night was the perfect night for a celebration of ice in Luzerne County.

Damenti's Restaurant near West Hazleton transformed into an ice palace for an annual fundraiser.

Customers could check out a tent filled with all kinds of ice sculptures and an ice bar.

Proceeds from the event support Beads of Courage; an organization that supports pediatric cancer patients by giving them strands of beads throughout their journey.

"Every time they have an activity done to them: a needle, hair cut off, an MRI; they get a glass bead that records their journey through their treatment cycle. A typical child in the treatment for cancer will get over 500 beads," said David Palermo with Palermo Heart to Heart.

Visitors could check out the ice sculptures for a $5 donation at Damenti's in Luzerne County.