Ice-fishing competition held in Luzerne County

The competition was held Saturday morning at Frances Slocum State Park.

WYOMING, Pa. — The sun was out and it was a beautiful day to spend outside, especially for fishermen in part of Luzerne County.

Anglers of all ages took part in an ice fishing competition Saturday morning at Frances Slocum State Park near Wyoming.

There were prizes given out to those who caught the biggest bass, trout, and more.

"Frances Slocum is a really interesting lake, well the bottom of it is at least. And the fish, is they like to be in certain areas and you gotta be able to pick them out," said Rory Brown of Kunkle.