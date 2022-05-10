Ice cream social held for summer readers

Kistler Elementary students from kindergarten through third grade were honored for reading six books during the summer months.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Students got a sweet treat for doing some summer reading.

United Way of Wyoming Valley hosted the ice cream social at Kistler Elementary in Wilkes-Barre.

Students from kindergarten through third grade were honored for reading six books during the summer months.

Organizers hope the social encourages students to keep practicing reading over the summer so they don't lose any knowledge from the school year.

"It is so important that children are reading as early as possible it increases their vocabulary skills, their listening skills, it makes them better readers," said Jennifer Deemer, Vice President of Community Impact with United Way of Wyoming Valley.

Over 300 kids got to take part at the ice cream social in Luzerne County.