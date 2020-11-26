Ice cream shop owner gives thanks

Andrea Briggs fulfilled her dream of owning an ice cream shop after first setting out to do so more than 30 years ago.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Going out for ice cream in November might seem silly to some, but not Andrea Briggs.



Right, let's see people like ice cream all year round. It doesn't matter even if you're eating it under a blanket it's a good thing to have. You find comfort in it," Briggs said.

At the age of 13, Andrea worked at a Handel's Homemade Ice Cream Shop in Ohio.

Now, more than 30 years later, she's fulfilled her dream of opening a shop and has done so on North River Street in Plains Township.

"You know, you dream of this and it takes so much time and effort to get this going. And I was actually supposed to open right when the pandemic hit so that was, you know like, Oh my gosh, I can't believe all of a sudden everything comes to a halt. So when we were actually able to open which was at the end of June it was definitely a blessing because I finally see everything come to fruition," said Briggs.

The owner tells Newswatch 16 she's been busy this season with orders for smaller Thanksgiving gatherings, but she says as she's putting together these ice cream and pie orders. She's reminded about what she's thankful for this year.

"I'm thankful though for everyone that has supported us thus far and, you know, we see familiar faces weekly so that that's something that is a blessing and I'm very grateful for that. And I mean I'm just finally thankful to be open you know and trying to just go day by day," Briggs said.