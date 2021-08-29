Ice cream shop, car show raises money for animal shelter

20% of all ice cream sales were set aside for a cat shelter.

PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County on Sunday, a scoop of ice cream helped save an animal's life.

Handel's Ice Cream along North River Street in Plains Township planned to donate a portion of all ice cream sales to a no-kill cat rescue.

To help draw a crow, the ice cream shop teamed up with the NEPA Car Nights. About 30 members of the club showed off their rides in the parking lot.

"We have about three-to-four events a year. We have a lot of events for our club-only members, but public events, we have three-to-four a year. It's great to be able to give back," said Michael DiMatteo with NEPA Car Nights.