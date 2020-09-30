Hygiene kits distributed by United Way in Luzerne County

It's all to promote personal hygiene, while also helping families in need.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cleanliness backpack kits, filled with everyday use products were given out to students at Hanover Green Elementary school in Hanover township.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley's Nurse's pantry program gave out free Hygiene COVID kits during the weekly free lunch pickup at the school.

"Hygiene items may not be the highest priority need for them, especially if they don't have food. So if we can be able to support kids with those hygiene items so they feel more comfortable. We are proud to be able to support this need," Bill Jones, the United Way of Wyoming Valley president and CEO said.

All of the products were donated.

Each backpack has a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, hand sanitizer, a cloth mask, and some snacks.

With every backpack given out, parents say not only is it helping them, but it's teaching their children the importance of personal hygiene.

"For my kids, it's taught them a lot. Like constantly keeping there hands clean, keeping their hands clean. Making sure that they are just taking care of themselves because they are very aware of what's going on," parent Jessica Conway said.

"Personal Hygiene is not just important because of the coronavirus, but all the time, and this just gives them the little go," parent Teri Mendygal said.

When it's time to come back to the classroom the principal believes these kits will help prep the students.

"I think it would be nice for them to have the tools right in front of them in order to teach them and show them this is the proper way to put on a mask or this is the proper way that we wash our hands and that helps myself and my faculty because the students already have a basic understanding there needed," said William Kane, Hanover Green Elementary School Principal.