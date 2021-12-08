HVAC companies busy with air conditioning repairs

Crank up the A/C! Another hot day in our area means more calls for air conditioner repairs.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — The heat is on in North Eastern and Central Pennsylvania this week, with temperatures climbing into the 90's.

Dave Lehman from Plum-Air in Shavertown knows it all too well. His crews have been spread out across the area on service calls all week. Most callers have one problem.

"No air conditioning. That's our biggest call," Lehman said. "It's amazing. Through the industry, you would think wintertime would be when no heat calls come through, and people would be more urgent, but people do not like to be hot."

To make the fix, crews first have to find out what's wrong.

A Plumb-Air technician gave Newswatch 16 a demonstration using the unit outside of the company's Shavertown offices, taking pressure and temperature readings.

"Could be something as simple as a blocked air filter, to a refrigerant charge leak, a bad compressor, age of units," Lehman said. "Out in this area, there's a lot of older units."

If you want to avoid air conditioner problems on a hot summer day and not have to call a technician come out to make repairs, Lehman said there's one thing you can do, get your air conditioner checked routinely.

"Have it taken care of," he said. "Just like your car. You need to change the oil in your car, get your air conditioning serviced."

If you do need repairs, Lehman said the company will do its best to get to you fast. He said restoring air conditioning in the homes of older residents or for people with disabilities is a top priority.

It's a summer rush he's come to expect.

"Every year, you know what's coming," Lehman said. "Unfortunately, I hate to say it, but I look forward to fall sometimes."