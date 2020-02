A tree on wires and downed wires are causing the power outage.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — More than 1,000 homes and businesses are without power in Luzerne County.

A spokesperson with PP&L says the outage in West Hazleton is caused by a tree on wires and downed wires.

Customers have been without power since 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They hope to have the power back on by 11:30 a.m.