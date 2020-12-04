Hundreds of free Easter dinners handed out in Luzerne County

Employees at Barber Ford in Exeter have been holding a food giveaway once a week. Saturday they helped folks get ready for Easter Sunday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We told you last week about how a car dealership in Luzerne County has helped to make sure no one goes hungry during this pandemic.

And Saturday was no exception.

Employees at Barber Ford in Exeter have been holding a food giveaway once a week.

Organizers say it started it in the service center but they had to expand to include the rest of the dealership and showroom to help accommodate more food for more people.

Saturday people came by to stock up on some essentials and a few area restaurants handed out Easter dinners.

"They just keep telling me that this place is fantastic and it just makes me feel good, you know? When you just wish them a Happy Easter and they do the same. And everything's normal nothing's uncomfortable, said Marty Jordan.