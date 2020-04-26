Hundreds fed at food distribution in Wilkes-Barre

Members of Restored Church put together meal kits to give out to the community.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Organizations that have been running food distributions during this time are discovering that the longer the stay-a-home order in Pennsylvania is in place, the greater the need.

Restored Church on Meade Street started food distribution last week.

Members of the church put together meal kits to give out to the community.

Organizers said hundreds of people showed up for the distribution, which is designed with social distancing in mind.

We here at Restore, we like to have the motto of being in the city for the city," explained Peter Miller, organizer. "We feel like this is a perfect example for out challenge to be here and support those even on a rainy day."