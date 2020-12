The remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township in Luzerne County.

A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in part of Luzerne County.

According to state police, the remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near the Susquehanna River.

Troopers say they investigated the scene but are not sure of the identity of the deceased.

Forensic testing is scheduled to help piece together what happened.