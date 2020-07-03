How the coronavirus is impacting flight costs

People are weighing the option of traveling to countries hit by the coronavirus for very little money.

AVOCA, Pa. — As the coronavirus dominates the news worldwide, there has been one aspect of it, that might even be considered somewhat of a hidden benefit.

The cost to travel anywhere is in many cases plunging.

Tickets for a one-way flight from J.F.K. airport in New York City to Rome, Italy in October are just $118.

People at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport were considering whether they would go.

“It's good to travel, I've traveled all over; wash your hands, stay healthy, and when you've got a nice beard like this to keep it all away you're good,” Kenny McKee of Ararat said.

“If they come out with a vaccine, I would rather wait, take the time and wait and pay the extra fare than pay a discounted rate,” Lori Morris of Wilkes-Barre said.

The coronavirus also has Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport taking extra precautions to make sure travelers stay healthy.

There are now more hand sanitizers available as the airport is also being cleaned more often and more thoroughly.

“We're making sure we're going through with all of our chemicals to make sure that everything is clean and it's safe,” Carl Beardsley, the executive director of the airport, said.

Travelers also do not have to go through any extra TSA screenings because of the coronavirus.

Even though there are big savings on flights online, travel agents said they have not seen customers taking advantage of the bargains so far.