How the coronavirus is impacting flight cost

People are weighing the option of traveling to countries hit by the coronavirus for very little money.

AVOCA, Pa. — The currently cheap cost to make travel plans has plenty of people talking about whether they'd book a trip to a country hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

"No, probably not. I'd want to stay home and stay safe," said Tim Kushner of Luzerne.

"It's only because everyone else is like, scared to, I might as well just do it!" added Savannah McGoff of Luzerne. "Take advantage of it. I'll take my vitamins before I go."

Deals on Expedia show a one-way ticket in October from John F. Kennedy airport in New York City to Rome, Italy costs just $118.

A price that's very out of the norm, according to travel agents at Abington Travel in Clarks Summit.

Debbie Pratt of Abington Travel said most customers she's spoken to are waiting for things to settle before booking.

"It really is a case-by-case basis," Pratt explained. "Somebody with a weakened immune system probably shouldn't be flying and taking advantage of those fares, but somebody who is young. You know, 20's, 30's, that the whole world is out there, and you're willing to take the chance, yeah!"

People who work here at Sea the World Travel in Luzerne said there are some very competitive deals on cruise lines right now too.

Travel agent Karen Monko-Nagle said there are some tickets out there for Caribbean cruises this fall that are about $1,000 cheaper than usual.

But some potential travelers are not buying in just yet.