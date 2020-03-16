How restaurants are handling the shutdown

Some restaurants in downtown Wilkes-Barre are making adjustments to remain open during the governor's shutdown to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The governor's announcement of a statewide shutdown to battle the coronavirus came a surprise to many business owners.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and hardware stores will still be open, along with doctors and veterinarian offices, but it puts restrictions on restaurants.

Restaurants can only remain open to serve customers takeout or delivery orders.

Some places in downtown Wilkes-Barre will be making changes to remain open. Others say it's better for them to just shut down until this is all over.

For Dino's Pizza Express on South Main Street, this means cleaning up a takeout window that hasn't been used in years.

"Hopefully, it does pay off. I originally put this window in for late nights when we first opened, but the bar crowd kind of dwindled down and the bars shut down so there was really no need for it anymore," Dominic Buonsante said.

Now in order to remain open during the shutdown, Buonsante will only be serving through this window instead of serving people inside.

"It's crazy, you know, and it's worrying as a business owner what's going to entail the next two to four weeks."

Places like Rodano's are opting out of serving takeout or delivery/ Management there says the small downtown crowd doesn't make it worth it to stay open.

"To keep our staff around and not know and do no business and have all our equipment on and our lights on is going to hurt more than help I believe," said Rodano's kitchen manager Kelly Hughes.

Some restaurant owners tell Newswatch 16 they thought the shutdown might be coming, but it did catch a few customers by surprise.