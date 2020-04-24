How long? Geisinger doctors offer guidance

Officials provided some data giving us a look at how long we could be dealing with COVID-19.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Geisinger Health System held its weekly virtual news conference this afternoon to share some good news.

Geisinger wanted to remind folks today that even though COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, many of those cases are leading to recovery and data suggests some areas have flattened the curve, but those same officials want people to know this does not mean it's time to ease up on precautions.

President and CEO of Geisinger Health System Dr. Jaewon Ryu started his virtual news conference with some good news saying that of the 11,000 people who were tested by Geisinger for COVID-19, only 15 percent came back positive and more than half of the 300 patients who had to be hospitalized have been discharged.

"I don't want to downplay that at all, it's a very serious disease but at the same time a lot of good things are happening, and some people are making recoveries and some people never require hospitalization," Dr. Ryu said.

But Dr. Ryu says this does not mean it's time for business as usual.

"This is not the time to ease up. I think the distancing efforts the precautions that we've all been taking within our community have been paying off. That's the good news, so we're seeing a flatter curve projection as we've mentioned, but if there's ever a time to be more careful it's now."

According to Geisinger's research COVID-19 is likely to be around for a while.

"This will be with us well into June, July and perhaps even into August, depending on the area that you're talking about.

Dr. Ryu said data suggests metropolitan areas may have reached their peak and have begun to flatten the curve there, but the surrounding areas have yet to get to that point.

"What we have seen as the northeast starts to flatten and plateau, the other areas will, in a staggered way, follow closely behind by two to three weeks, three to four weeks at a time, and so we'll see this wave progress to other regions throughout our service area."

Dr. Ryu says it's important to remember that once a peak is reached, it doesn't go right to zero. The disease will still persist after that point.

"For that next flu season, it's very likely that we'll have COVID and the regular flu rearing its head as it does in the fall."