How long can Covid-19 last on surfaces?

Carolyn Blackburne breaks down how long the virus can last on commonly used surfaces.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You've probably been doing some extra cleaning these days.

Experts say washing your hands and keeping surfaces clean can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A new study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine tested how long Covid-19 can survive on stainless steel, plastic, cardboard and copper.

The virus became inactive the fastest on copper, lasting just four hours. Copper is often used in jewelry and it's still used in pennies.

The virus survived up to 24 hours on cardboard.



Many of us are ordering groceries and essentials online. Often, these deliveries come in cardboard boxes and arrive after that 24 hour threshold.



Covid-19 survived the longest on plastic and stainless steel. On those surfaces, the virus can last as long as two or three days.

Stainless steel includes your sink at home.



Plastic can be found on your cell phone cover, computer keyboard and your remote control.

So you may want to wipe those items down fairly often,

How about clothing?

The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing rubber gloves, using the warmest possible water and drying clothes completely.



The CDC says dirty laundry from a sick person can be washed together with laundry from a health person.