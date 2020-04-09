How do haunted houses plan on safely spooking during the pandemic?

Horror Hall in Plymouth Township will be taking temperatures at the door and masks are mandatory.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Horror Hall has been a tradition in Plymouth Township for more than 30 years. Coronavirus is not going to stop it this year but there will be a lot of changes.

This year, people will have to stay six feet apart and groups cannot be bigger than eight. Every room is going to have hand sanitizing stations and volunteers will sanitize the entire room in between each group of visitors.

"We're going to be doing temperature checks at the door, that's going to be mandatory. That is no questions asked. Masks will be required. We're just really going to do everything we can to sanitize regularly. Even our HVAC systems we bought tons of extra filters," Barry Lore, chief of Plymouth Township Fire and Rescue, said.

Typically Horror Hall raises about $70,000 for the volunteer fire company. It is not allowed to respond to 9-1-1 calls after it was decertified last year by township officials. This year, the money will all go towards the civic center, where Horror Hall is held.

"We want to do community based operations out of here until something changes there," Lore said.

How do people feel about going to haunted houses this year? Newswatch 16 spoke to people in Plymouth who had mixed reactions.

"I don't feel like COVID-19 is going to keep anybody from going I feel like people are still going to go out, especially with Halloween coming up," Kevon Moore of Plymouth said.

"It's not worth the risk. I'll wait until they come up with a vaccine or something," Michael Williams of Plymouth said.

Horror Hall will be open for visitors starting on Friday September 25th through every weekend leading up to Halloween.