Houses burn in Luzerne County overnight

The overnight storms were blamed for one fire in Luzerne County, and it might have caused a second.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County were busy with a pair of fires overnight.

In one, a lightning strike is suspected as the cause.

The house on Outlet Road in Lehman Township went up just before midnight.

The owner lives nearby. He tells Newswatch 16, he saw a flash of light and heard a loud crack, and then the home was up in flames.

The fire chief here in the Back Mountain confirms it was stormy at the time.

A state police fire marshal is being called in to look for the exact cause.

The house was empty at the time, and no one was hurt in that fire in Lehman Township.

Then, about an hour later, a home in Foster Township burned. It's along Sandy Valley Road, not far from White Haven.

The photos of the fire come from the 12 County Fire Wire Facebook page and Valley Regional Medic 26.

Firefighters tell us the house was abandoned.

Flames destroyed the place, and no one was hurt.

Even though there were storms in the area at the time, we still don't know if lightning is responsible for that fire in Foster Township.