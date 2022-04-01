House of Representatives votes in favor of bill to decriminalize cannabis

Major marijuana moves at the federal level on Friday. The U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill that would decriminalize cannabis nationwide.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The House of Representatives passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana nationwide, removing the drug from the federal list of controlled substances.

"It's not like these other drugs," said Donovan Farrell from Wilkes-Barre. "In my opinion, alcohol is worse than that."

"I feel like people should be able to do whatever they please in the comfort of their own home, to a certain extent of course," added Anthony Rodriguez.

The bill would also expunge the records of Americans who've been charged or convicted for non-violent crimes related to cannabis and review sentences at the federal and state levels.

"We have too many people in jail or with records, honest people trying to find a good job, but can't because they can have a marijuana charge on their record," said Judson Spencer of Pittston. "You can go get six DUI's and still get a job anywhere you want. It doesn't make sense to me, you know."

Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters has a different take. Having served as a police officer, a prosecutor, and a deputy drugs czar in the Clinton and Bush White Houses, he's concerned decriminalization is a step toward legalization; something he's firmly against.

"This is very potent and brings with it, addiction," he said. "Psychological addiction and even physical addiction."

Some of the bill's supporters suggest decriminalization would save money, pointing to lower law enforcement and incarceration costs and the proposed 8% tax on all cannabis products.

Peters disagrees, saying criminal activity and black market sales would only worsen. He feels the legislation sends the wrong message to teens and young adults.

"In this crisis during which we live now, with opioids, with fentanyl, do we want to layer another drug problem on top of it and send that message?" Peters said. "I don't think so."

Medical marijuana is legalized in Pennsylvania. Though some cities have decriminalized the drug, that's not the case statewide. The federal bill will now head to a vote in the Senate.