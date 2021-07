The place in Huntington Township, near Shickshinny, was gutted early Friday.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — There is not much left of a home in Luzerne County after a fire Friday morning.

That fire broke out before 4 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Shickshinny.

No one was inside at the time, and officials did not say if anyone lived here.