Hearing scheduled for election day paper problems in Luzerne County

The focus of the hearing will be allegations the issues prevented thousands of people from exercising their right to vote.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Committee on House Administration scheduled a hearing to look into the election day problems in Luzerne County.

Several polling places ran out of paper in November.

The committee's website says the focus of the hearing in Washington will be allegations the issues prevented thousands of people from exercising their right to vote.

That hearing is scheduled for March 28.

