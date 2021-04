A fire damaged part of a house in Luzerne County early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the house on East Front Street in Salem Township near Berwick just after 3 Thursday morning.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the house was up for sale and no one is living here.

The fire chief says the flames started in the garage.

The garage is gutted.