HAZLETON, Pa. — Six people are in need of a place to stay after a fire Saturday afternoon in part of Luzerne County.

The fire broke out along West Broad Street in Hazleton just before 1:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the flames were started after a space heater malfunctioned.

Everyone made it out of the home okay.