Hours-long standoff in Newport Township ends peacefully

The standoff closed roads near Nanticoke for several hours.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — An hours-long standoff with police in Luzerne County has ended peacefully.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney, police were called to Plymouth around 11 a.m. for reports of a man dealing with a mental health crisis.

That's when the man left and went to another home in Newport Township, where he barricaded himself and a woman inside for hours.

Officials say that shots were fired inside the home along Vandermark Road at some point during the standoff, but the gunfire did not hit anyone.

Investigators eventually convinced the man to let the woman leave.

A few hours later, the man surrendered.

He's facing assault, terroristic threats, and related offenses.