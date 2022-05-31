Spring ends with a scorcher

May 31 is the last day of meteorological Spring and it was hot.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — On a hot day like Tuesday, Newswatch didn't find many people choosing to be outside on the levee trail along the Susquehanna River in Forty Fort.

But in other parts of the Wyoming Valley, we found people that didn't really have a choice but to be out in the heat.

Like a crew in Wilkes-Barre digging down low for new cable lines.

Or construction workers, up high, working on city hall's new elevator. Crew members told us they were thankful for the shade.

Some folks choosing to be outside Tuesday, were thankful for the breeze.

"Feels like summers like right here at this point. Maybe a little earlier than we're used to but that's okay. It's nice to get out," said John Devers, Ashely.

Even if at times the breeze was a product of the speed on the swings.

Dennis Merce of Kingston knew exactly how to beat the heat after a walk through the park.

"I'm going to be the pool way to get what I have to get done early in the morning and I'm in the pool the rest of the day," said Merce.

But his dog Sugar on the other hand.

"He's got a he's got a tub in the backyard," said Merce. "He doesn't like getting a pool. We had a wading pool that he could walk in all the way. He wouldn't go in and he'll put his front feet in it and splash his belly and everything and then then he goes lays down," said Merce.

Playtime was about over by the time noon rolled around and the real heat started settling in.

But the time on the clock or the calendar doesn't make a difference for Matt Jones with the Forty Fort Street Department.

"No matter what the weather is. We're out here," said Jones.

Jones joked with Newswatch 16 that working on getting the pool ready for the season, in this heat, was not fair.

"I'm dying out here," he laughed. "My boss is working me like a dog over here. I'm sweating!"

It took a lot for him not to jump in ahead of schedule.

While some pools are open in Luzerne County, the pool in Kingston and Forty Fort doesn't open until June 11.

But don't worry it's fully staffed with lifeguards. The only thing you have to worry about if you're going to visit is following these rules.