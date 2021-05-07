Hot dog eating contest benefits fire company in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch16's Chelsea Strub emceed the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen's Fourth of July Extravaganza in Franklin Township.
The free event featured a pig roast, live music, fire truck rides, and cornhole tournaments.
But the big show was the Abe's hot dog eating contest.
Twelve contestants took part, and the winner ate a whopping 17 hot dogs.
"Oh, the inaugural is always the first, the best one to win. Everyone is always going to remember the first one. No one's going to remember the next one. First is always the best one to win," said Russell Keeler of Kingston.
More than $5,000 raised from the contest will benefit the Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company in Luzerne County.