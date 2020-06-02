Hospitals say if you're sick, don't visit

Health care providers are asking hospital visitors to stay away if you're coughing, sneezing or have a fever.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hospitals all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm: if you're sick: stay away. That is, if you're not a patient.

It's the plea from hospitals all over, including those in the Commonwealth Health System like Moses Taylor, Regional Hospital of Scranton, and Tyler Memorial. Geisinger hospitals are also saying the same thing -- if you're coughing, sneezing or have a fever, don't visit.

Commonwealth Health Commonwealth Health is modifying our visitation guidelines during the cold and flu season. In order to protect our patients and to prevent the spread of disease to the community, Commonwealth Health...

"It is common sense and I agree with the warnings the hospitals are issuing. I can't really speak for the hospitals, but I can speak for our workplace environment here and we encourage people if they're sick to stay home from work," said Bruce Lefkowitz, a pharmacist and owner of Harrold's Pharmacy in Wilkes-Barre.

Lefkowitz says it's the smartest way to stop the spread of sickness, especially now at the height of cold and flu season.

Statewide, there have been nearly 40,000 cases of the flu this season.

According to Geisinger, Schuylkill County has been hit hard with about 980 cases followed by Luzerne County, Monroe, then Lackawanna.

In addition to encouraging people to stay home if they're sick, hospitals are also encouraging children under the age of 12 to stay away unless they're patients.