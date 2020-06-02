Hospitals say if you're sick, don't visit

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hospitals all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm: if you're sick: stay away. That is, if you're not a patient.
It's the plea from hospitals all over, including those in the Commonwealth Health System like Moses Taylor, Regional Hospital of Scranton, and Tyler Memorial. Geisinger hospitals are also saying the same thing -- if you're coughing, sneezing or have a fever, don't visit.
"It is common sense and I agree with the warnings the hospitals are issuing. I can't really speak for the hospitals, but I can speak for our workplace environment here and we encourage people if they're sick to stay home from work," said Bruce Lefkowitz, a pharmacist and owner of Harrold's Pharmacy in Wilkes-Barre.
Lefkowitz says it's the smartest way to stop the spread of sickness, especially now at the height of cold and flu season.
Statewide, there have been nearly 40,000 cases of the flu this season.
According to Geisinger, Schuylkill County has been hit hard with about 980 cases followed by Luzerne County, Monroe, then Lackawanna.
In addition to encouraging people to stay home if they're sick, hospitals are also encouraging children under the age of 12 to stay away unless they're patients.
"Kids are of course more vulnerable at getting sick, but like I said, if people are sick, we encourage them to stay home from work until their fever or they are feverless for 24 hours," added Lefkowitz.