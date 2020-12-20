Horse-drawn wagon rides through winter wonderland in Luzerne County

Families were able to a ride through a winter wonderland near Hunlock Creek.

Families took a ride through a winter wonderland near Hunlock Creek on Sunday.

The horse-drawn wagon rides were organized by Blooming Barn in Ross Township.

Blooming Barn opened in August.

At Sunday's event, they had vendors selling holiday gifts and treats throughout the property.

People bundled up with warm blankets and hot chocolate for the rides.

"We were trying to enjoy the horses and the goats and do a little shopping and horseback riding. It's really nice here and very beautiful," said Shara Gale of Wilkes-Barre.