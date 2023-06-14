x
Luzerne County

Horror movie filming in Luzerne County

Film crews are taking over the streets in Nanticoke.
Credit: WNEP

NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several streets are shut down, but not for the reason you may think.

Film crews are taking over Walnut, Prospect, and Main Streets. 

They are filming a horror movie aptly named "Nanticoke."

The zombie flick follows a baseball star's return to his hometown, where he uncovers a military experiment gone wrong. 

One of the actors is a Scranton native who's very excited to be working so close to home.

"It is such a community builder, just to see the love and support. I'm really excited that this is getting off the ground, and I just really hope that the people of Nanticoke have something to look forward to. I spent some time in Los Angeles as well, but being back here and doing a project like this in my backyard, it's awesome," said Austin Monahan.

Crews will be filming in various parts of the city throughout July.

