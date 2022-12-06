Hometown Heroes honoring veterans in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A ceremony to honor veterans was held Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County.
The Mountain Top Historical Society, the Rotary Club of Mountain Top, and the American Legion Post 781 came together to help kick off a Hometown Hero program.
Organizers tell Newswatch 16 this is the first time this community will have Hometown Hero banners recognizing veterans from Mountain Top. Volunteers began at the Christ United Methodist Church.
"They already started handing them, there are several on North Main Street, they'll go up North Main Street. Next week, they'll be hanging some more. So it will be North Main Street, South Main Street, South Main road, and 309. So we're kind of trying to concentrate on our parade route which kind of starts down by the old chalet and then it'll come up through the triangle," said Cristine Solliday, Co-Organizer.
Seven banners are up now with 110 left for volunteers to hang up.
Volunteers will continue hanging the banners on Wednesday.
