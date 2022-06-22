Honoring state's first president judge in Luzerne County

Charles Rice was elected as the state's first president judge in 1895 after serving as a common pleas judge in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Members of the Luzerne County judiciary and members of the Superior Court gathered Wednesday at the courthouse rotunda in Wilkes-Barre to honor the first president judge in Pennsylvania.

Luzerne County native Charles Rice was elected as the state's first president judge in 1895 after serving as a common pleas judge in the county.

"The governor made the appointment of all of the judges on the newly created Superior Court, and he named Judge Rice as the first president judge, so the people of Luzerne County should be very proud of his accomplishments," said Judge Jack Panella, president judge of the PA Superior Court.

Members of the Superior Court presided at hearings in the courthouse after the observance.

The ceremony also noted the 300th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

