Honoring long-time state lawmaker George Hasay after his passing

The long-time State Representative died overnight in his sleep, just a day after he turned 73 years old.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Family and friends are remembering a long-time state legislator who passed away at his home in Luzerne County.



A touching message posted on the Shickshinny Historical Society's Facebook page honors former State Representative George Hasay whose wife, Nancy said her husband passed away in his sleep overnight at their home, just a day after he turned 73 years old.

Jim Bach with the historical society says Hasay was a strong advocate in the efforts to create a museum that's still undergoing renovations.



“He really cared about the museum. Unfortunately, he didn't get to see the upstairs because it's not quite done. And if I felt bad about something that would be have been about it because he's very much interested in history,” said Bach.



State representative Karen Boback and State Senator Lisa Baker are both fellow Republicans; both knew Hasay and his family for years.



“He was a great role model, a mentor. In his service to the community, it was always about what it meant to the people what it meant to the people he served,“ said Baker.

Hasay served in the State House for 17 terms.



“He was elected in 1972 and he was a faithful servant of our constituents. I’ll say our constituents because again he was my predecessor. Now he was there for 34 years,” said Boback.



Hasay's daughter says one of her father's favorite places to eat was in Columbia County at the Old Filling Station in Benton.



Owner Christine Dawson says she's known Hasay since she opened her restaurant 20 years ago.

She says Hasay was not just a regular; he'd bring people with him when he held meetings at her restaurant during his time in the House.



“He just was so instrumental in helping me as a small business owner,” said Dawson.



Hasay retired from the legislature at the end of 2006 and remained part of the Shickshinny community for the rest of his days.

