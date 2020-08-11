Memorial mass held for fallen firefighters in Luzerne County

The firefighters say the service is a chance to reflect and honor first responders who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in our community and around the country.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Members of the West Hazleton Fire Department held their Second Annual Memorial Mass Sunday morning at Transfiguration Church in the borough.

"It's very heartwarming to see the turnout to connect with the community and to have those get together and pray for the safety of the firefighters of this community and all the communities across the nation," said Kyle Kaschak, West Hazleton Fire Department.