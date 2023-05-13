Homicide victim's neighbor arrested on drug charges in Kingston

Walter Zolner III was arrested Friday on drug charges just one week after his neighbor, Ryan Padovani, was found dead inside his home.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police in Kingston raided a home just next door to where a homicide took place last week.

Ryan Padovani, 22, was found dead inside his home on East Bennett Street in Kingston last Friday. An autopsy found he died from blunt force trauma to his head.

On Thursday evening, police returned to the property and raided the other side of the duplex.

Kingston Police Chief Richard Kotchik says the man who lives there, Walter Zolner III, 31, was not home at the time but was later arrested on marijuana charges. His bail was set at $5 million.

Kingston Police say they are still investigating and have not said if the raid is connected to the homicide in Luzerne County.