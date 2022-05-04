Homicide charges in Hazleton shooting

Police say Frangel Garcia Andujar, 20, of Freeland shot two people at a home in the city in March.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Homicide charges have now been filed in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Hazleton.

Police say Frangel Garcia Andujar of Freeland fired off a gun last month at a home along Wyoming Street in the city.

According to authorities, two people were hit.

One of the victims a 17-year-old named Stanley Jimson later died at the hospital.

Andujar is also charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in that shooting in Hazleton.

He is locked up in Luzerne County.