Hometown Heroes banners hung in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Just in time for Memorial Day Hometown Heroes Banners were hung in Luzerne County.
American Legion Post 815 placed 165 banners on poles in Wilkes-Barre Township.
Each banner has a photo of a local veteran.
"There is a lot of people here to remember especially on Memorial Day and we have a lot of hometown heroes that are pasted and still active so I guess we should remember all of them on that special day," said James Youkosky, Wilkes-Barre Township Road Supervisor.
The banners will be on display until Veterans Day in November.