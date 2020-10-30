Hometown Halloween movie now on Amazon Prime

Make a new friend this Halloween - that's the tag line for the film Baby Frankenstein that was filmed in parts of our area.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Right now on Highland Park Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre Township, you can see a billboard for the film Baby Frankenstein and a note that it was shot here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

We met with the film's director and one of its screenwriters, Jon YonKondy, a West Pittston native himself, to learn more about it.

"Well, Baby Frankenstein very easily is the perfect Halloween film for kids of all ages you know it's a horror-comedy and it tells the story of this young guy named Lance, who moves into this half of a double block in Exeter, and he finds this cool little monster guy in the attic, you know, and there's this $50,000 reward for him. And all this chaos ensues and it's a lot of fun it's a good time," said YonKondy.

Despite what you might think, Jon said releasing a film during a pandemic turned out to work in the film's benefit.

"Yeah. So, releasing a film during COVID, you know, people would think you have disadvantages going into but in a way, like there's so many more people watching movies in their living rooms and a little film like ours who probably wouldn't have got like a major theatrical release people could see it all over the country."

John tells Newswatch 16 one of his favorite things about the film is getting to show off his hometown.

"We shot the film you know locally and it was in the papers a little bit and stuff like that and people wondered where it went. well, Everything takes this long in this industry, but now there's a billboard up by the Wilkes Barre Walmart with our little 10-foot tall green monster head on it. It's a big deal. People are watching the film people that I went to high school with people that are recognizing pizza L'oven and Chalkos and Boscovs and Community Bank," said YonKondy.

Aside from places like that, John says you might recognize some landscapes too.

"I went out there on four consecutive days and in the movie you could see it I walked all the way out there with a camera on a tripod and you know film the beautiful Susquehanna River looking towards the metal bridge as we call it West Pittston, you know, and little things like that make it so special to show the world all this stuff."