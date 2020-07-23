Homes, windows being shot out in two Luzerne County communities

People in Plains Township believe the damage is being done overnight.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People in two communities in Luzerne County want to know who is shooting out windows in vehicles and homes.

People in Plains Township said they've awakened to find broken windows and believe someone is doing it overnight.



The police chief says they've has at least a dozen reports of shot out windows recently, on several streets, including: Miner, Scott, Oak, and New.

"It's an older neighborhood, so there's a lot of elderly people that live in this neighborhood and it's very surprising. You know, I've never seen this around here,” said Joshua Melton.

Melton's car on New Street had the passenger side window almost completely shot out; his windshield also got shot.



This is especially frustrating since Melton and his friends just spend a year and a half and at least $10,000 to remodel his 2003 Nissan 350 Z sports car.



"I was super mad. I was like, I couldn't even contain myself, I was screaming,” said Melton.

Nick Blackburn is one of Melton's friends who worked on Melton's car.

"It's just sad that people can do that to anybody's car at any given time and have no remorse or anything,” said Blackburn.

Katy Ritz is Melton's girlfriend and shares his home on New Street.



"I have an 8-year-old daughter who literally this morning was like 'Mommy, like should I be scared? Do we live in a bad neighborhood?'” said Ritz. “I'm like ‘no Kayla, we live in such a good neighborhood.’ She shouldn't be afraid, my daughter shouldn't be afraid to come outside and play."



According to the Plains Township Police Chief, windows are also being shot out in the borough of Exeter.

"Someone's just going around doing it for fun but I don't see how they get anything out of that,” said Melton.

Exeter police were asked how many reports they've received but they did not reply.