Homes, businesses in Mountain Top dealing with discolored water

PA American Water says a new tank was opened too quickly, causing heavy flow of water to rush out.

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — “At one point you couldn't even see the bottom of the tub,” said Christina Hayes of Mountain Top as she shows Newswatch 16 pictures she took of the discolored water in her bathtub.

She says it started to look brown sometime yesterday afternoon and gradually got darker as evening fell.



“Last night our water got really, really dark. This morning I got up, it was still dark and then this afternoon, it got black, like black soot was all in the bottom of our tub,” said Hayes.



There is still residue sitting in the bottom of the Hayes' tub from that discolored water.

Pennsylvania American Water says crews opened a newly installed tank too fast yesterday, causing a heavy flow of water to rush out.

A statement posted by the company at 4 p.m. Tuesday says some in the Mountain Top area could experience discolored or cloudy water and the issue should be cleared overnight.



But 24 hours later, the Hayes say their water is still running discolored.

The family feels that the company should be providing people with water especially with it being so hot.



“I think they should have. There's a lot of elderly people up here. There's a lot of kids that play sports over the summer,” said Hayes.



Several businesses on Route 309 had to close yesterday, especially restaurants.



Among them, the owner of Chalet Restaurant says he was forced to close.

However here at King's Pizzeria, Antonio Scotto says he stayed open but had to scramble.



“We were buying water, we had to go get soda. We had bottles, ran out of those, we had to get more bottled soda just to operate in general,” said Scotto.