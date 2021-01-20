Two men are in custody and police are looking for a third after a violent confrontation on Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two men are in custody and police are searching for a third after a home invasion in Wilkes-Barre.

Wilkes-Barre police say Mohammed Thiero and Hassan Jones were arrested after the incident Tuesday afternoon on George Avenue.

Officers say a resident found three men inside his home wearing masks and hoodies.

The resident says the men stole something he was carrying, pistol whipped him, and took off.

Police say they caught up with the suspects after a chase through the city.