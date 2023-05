Flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning along Summit Street.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Saturday morning.

Flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. along the 800 block of Summit Street in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Fire crews from several mutual aid departments worked for hours to put out the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Luzerne County.